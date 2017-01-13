Huge flames rip through Peachtree City home

Flames and billowing smoke could be seen for miles as fire ripped through a Peachtree City home Thursday afternoon.

The fire started around 5:30 p.m. at the home on the 300 block of Vendella Circle.

When crews arrived on scene, the home was already at least 70 percent engulfed. The home is believed to be a complete loss.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

