Police: Paulding man's death not a random act of violence

Police have identified a man who was shot to death inside a Paulding County home early Friday morning.

According to the Paulding County Sheriff's Department, Mark Phillips' body was discovered by his wife at the couple's home on Crestbend Lane in Powder Springs at around 12:30 a.m. Upon arrival to the scene, police found Phillips, 34, unconscious and not breathing. Deputies attempted first aid before pronouncing the victim dead of a gunshot wound.

The man's wife and two other children were inside the home at the time of the incident. A neighbor says they heard shots and saw a man running away from the house.

GBI was called to the investigation. Agents determined multiple gunshots were fired inside the home. The wife and homeowner says an unknown number of men got into an altercation with her husband which led to the gunfire.

Police do not have any suspects in custody but did say that this was not a random act of violence.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.