Lawmaker: Let Georgia voters decide growing of medical pot

A state lawmaker wants to let voters decide whether Georgia should legalize growing marijuana for medical use.

Rep. Allen Peake, R-Macon, filed a bill Thursday that would allow for a statewide vote on the issue next year. The Macon Telegraph reports roughly a dozen other lawmakers signed onto the measure as co-sponsors.

Gov. Nathan Deal in 2015 signed a law allowing possession of cannabis oil to treat specific medical conditions. But cultivating marijuana to produce the oil is illegal in Georgia, meaning patients must buy it from other states.

Critics have said they worry loosening laws dealing with medical marijuana will open the door for legalizing recreational pot in Georgia.

