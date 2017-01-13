Woman killed in Fort Lauderdale airport shooting laid to rest

Olga Woltering, a woman from Marietta was among five people killed in a shooting at the Ft. Lauderdale airport on Friday, January 6, 2017. (SOURCE: WGCL)

Thousands of family and friends packed a Marietta church Thursday to celebrate the life of one of the victims killed by a gunman at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on January 6.

Olga Woltering, 84, was shot and killed at the airport just before she and her husband set to go on a cruise to celebrate his 90th birthday.

The suspect took a weapon out of a checked bag, loaded it in a bathroom and returned to the scene where he opened fire. He declared the gun in his checked bag, and carried it legally, CNN reported.

Officials have identified the alleged shooter as Esteban Santiago, 26, who carried a military ID. Multiple news sources report he was born in New Jersey. He boarded the plane in Alaska, where his family said he had been living.

He flew through Minneapolis before arriving in Fort Lauderdale on Friday. Police have not determined a motive or why he was in South Florida.

Woltering was remembered as a dedicated member of the Catholic Church of Transfiguration parish, with an infectious personality and smile. Priests and her children recalled her love for church and family.

