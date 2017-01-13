Multi-vehicle crash snarls traffic on I-285

A crash involving as many as 11 vehicles shut down all but one westbound lane on I-285 at Riverdale Road in Clayton County Friday morning but the roadway has since reopened.

Four of five lanes were blocked as crews worked to clear the scene.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

It is also unclear if any injuries were sustained.

The roadway reopened shortly before 9:30 a.m.

Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.