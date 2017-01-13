Falcons, Seahawks meet with NFC Championship Game at stake

The Atlanta Falcons will look to advance to the NFC Championship Game as they host the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday in what could be the final football game ever played at the Georgia Dome.

The Falcons (11-5), champions of the NFC South division, will host the Seattle Seahawks (10-5-1), winners of the NFC West. The Seahawks played in last week's wildcard match-up against Detroit, beating the Lions 26-6 in Seattle.

Atlanta was one of the two top seeds in the conference and earned a bye-week in the opening round of the playoffs.

The Falcons led the NFL in scoring (33.8 ppg) during the 2016 regular season but lacked in defense, finishing sixth-worst (25.4 ppg) in the league. The Seahawks finished in the middle-of-the-pack in the league in scoring (22.1 ppg) but were among the league-leaders in defense, allowing just 18.3 points per game.

The teams played in Seattle during the regular season, with the Seahawks scratching out a 26-24 victory on a field goal with just over two minutes left.

This is the second time the teams have faced off against each other in the playoffs. The teams met during the Divisional Round in 2012 at the Georgia Dome, where the Falcons beat the Seahawks 30-28.

Quarterback Matt Ryan threw for 250 yards, three touchdowns and was picked off twice. Michael Turner was the key to the Falcons ground game, running for 98 yards.

The Falcons overcame a tremendous comeback effort by the Seahawks and quarterback Russell Wilson, who three for 385 yards, touchdowns and an interception. Wilson also ran the ball for 60 yards and another touchdown.

Atlanta led the game 27-7 after three quarters before the Seahawks woke up. Seattle outscored the Falcons 21-3 in the fourth quarter but it wasn't enough as kicker Matt Bryant knocked home a 49 yard field goal with just :08 left to give Atlanta the win.

The Falcons eventually lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game the next week.

Atlanta is 7-12 all-time in the playoffs. The Seahawks are 16-14 all-time in postseason play.

This could be the final football game to ever be played at the Georgia Dome. The only way another game could be played here is if the Falcons and Packers both win this weekend. Because Green Bay is a lower seed than the Falcons, the game would be played in Atlanta.

Saturday's game kicks off at 4:35 p.m.

