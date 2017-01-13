How to mark the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday in Atlanta

The life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King will be celebrated throughout the nation on Monday, January 16.

Many events will take place throughout the state to help celebrate the holiday. Take a look at just a few events taking place here in Atlanta.

MLK Day at Atlanta History Center

The Atlanta History Center and Margaret Mitchell House are letting its guest enjoy free admission on Monday in honor of MLK. Guests can enjoy special screenings of the March on Washington and the I Have a Dream speech along with a list of special guests.

MLK Day at Center for Civil and Human Rights

The Center for Civil and Human Rights will have a special performance at 11:00 am. and a screening of the 2014 film Selma at 12:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. for general admission guest.

Free admission to national parks

Take a trip to any National Park Service site for free on January 16.

Right here in downtown Atlanta, you can learn more about King and his legacy at the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historic Site, which features the childhood home, church and grave of the civil rights activist.

The Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historic Site, is located at 450 Auburn Ave. in Atlanta.

MLK Day 5K Drum Run

Members of the community will join together at Piedmont Park for the annual MLK Day 5K Drum Run. Enjoy a day of fellowship and fitness beginning at 8 a.m. Proceeds go to schools, churches and other organizations throughout the community.

The King's Center Annual Commemorative Service

The King Holiday Observance commemorative service will be held at Ebenezer Baptist Church on Monday, January 16. Dr. Bernice A. King and Senator Bernie Sanders will be in attendance along with other guest speakers and performances. The service will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

MLK Day at Children's Museum of Atlanta

Kids can enjoy musicals, stories, and labs all explaining the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Children's Museum of Atlanta will host a mini-musical recreating MLK's famous quotes and speeches, story time of King's biography, and a chance for kids to share the hopes and dreams that they have.

MLK Work Day in Riverside Park

Please join Atlanta City Councilmember Felicia Moore for the MLK Work Day in Riverside Park, located on James Jackson Parkway, N.W. (north of Bolton Road.)

Work with the AmeriCorps NCCC Team and North Atlanta High School Robotics Club to remove privet and ivy from this 6.85-acre neighborhood park.

Monday, January 16, 2017, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meet and park at Busy Bee Grocery and Deli, 2051 James Jackson Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30318.

Rockdale hosting MLK Day parade

The Rockdale County Think Tank will host an event starting at noon at the Rockdale County Annex. They said the Theme of the event is "Now is the Time to Fulfill the Legacy" and said they're expecting several speakers at the parade and rally.

It'll take place at the Rockdale County Annex, 1400 Parker road, Conyers, GA, 30094.