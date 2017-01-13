Woman who kidnapped baby at birth has metro Atlanta ties

A newborn baby abducted from her mother's hospital room in Florida in 1998 has been found alive in South Carolina.

Kamiyah Mobley, now 18 years-old and living under the name Alexis Manigo, disappeared from University Hospital on July 10, 1998. The facility is now called UF Health Jacksonville Medical Center.

Jacksonville television station News4Jax reports Jacksonville Police arrested 54 year-old Gloria Williams and charged her with kidnapping and interference with custody.

CBS46 has learned Williams lived in Duluth and Tucker in 2005. At the time, she went by the name Gloria Bolden. Documents show she had at least two court cases against her involving apartment evictions.

Jacksonville Police Chief Mike Williams says the girl was found in Walterboro, South Carolina and she appears to be healthy and normal. Williams also says the department received a series of tips through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says it's up to Mobley on whether or not she'd like to be reunited with her birth parents. She was in tears at Williams' bond hearing.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.