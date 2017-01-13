Woman found in laundry bin was reported missing from Lawrenceville

Federal prosecutors in Atlanta have charged a woman they say was selling counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl and synthetic opioids that carry a higher risk of overdose.More >
Police say a man shot his friend after they got into an argument at an Auto Zone in DeKalb County.More >
Atlanta police are investigating a series of pedestrian robberies that happened Tuesday morning in Midtown. Police believe the robberies are connected and are now looking for two of the four alleged thieves.More >
Notorious international jewel thief Doris Payne, who has been a suspect in several shoplifting incidents dating back to the 1950's, is in trouble again.More >
Parked cars have become a convenient target for thieves in midtown Atlanta.More >
When Jean Mckee booked a move, she did what most people do in the age of social media -- she started her search online. Mckee's experience was a disaster from the start.More >
The woman accused in the fatal stabbing of her husband and children was advised by the judge to stop "playing to the camera" during her first appearance in court.More >
A tragedy involving the death of two Gwinnett County teenagers in a crash prompted CBS46 to track down the rules of the road when it comes to the restrictions placed on young drivers.More >
The daughter of a Gwinnett County firefighter is fighting for her life after suffering a traumatic brain injury while skateboarding on July 4.More >
CBS46 has confirmed a deadly online game has claimed a life in Georgia. It's called "The Blue Whale Challenge" and the GBI says a Gwinnett County teenager played the game and took her own life as a result.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
Roswell police and firefighters raced against time to rescue two dogs locked inside a car where temperatures topped 160 degrees.More >
Parents of a young woman have leveled very serious allegations against high-profile entertainer R. Kelly, saying he is holding their daughter against her will at a home in Johns Creek.More >
Surveillance video shows a Colorado man holding a 2-year-old boy before he allegedly threw the toddler into oncoming traffic.More >
Nestled in the mountains of north Georgia, there’s a new deputy in Dahlonega and to some he’s no stranger.More >
