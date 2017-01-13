Woman found in laundry bin was reported missing from Lawrenceville

Gwinnett County police say a woman who was found dead in a storage bin outside a stranger's home was reported missing by her husband January 1.

Police identified the woman as 42-year-old Salathiel Zeno of Lawrenceville.

Her husband told police he had not spoken to his estranged wife since the beginning of December. In his missing persons report, he mentioned she was fighting drug addiction.

Police say there were no obvious signs of trauma or gunshot wounds to indicate a cause of death. The medical examiner says she died 3-5 days prior to being found.

Police used fingerprints to identify her Friday afternoon. Her body was tossed into a plastic storage bin that's typically used for laundry and placed in the front yard of a house on James Road.

Police said the people at that address appear to have no connection to the victim. They told CBS46 they're puzzled about why someone would choose this place to dump it.

This is the second unsolved murder in Gwinnett County in less than six months where a woman's body was shoved into a small container and left out for someone to find.

In July of 2016, construction workers on I-985 discovered a suitcase containing the remains of a woman in her 20s. It's taken a lot of work, but investigators coincidentally just released a sketch of what they think the woman looked like based on her bone structure.

Her identity is still a mystery and no cause of death has been established for either victim.

With these two incidents sharing some similarities and happening in the same county, CBS46 asked police if they think there's any connection.

"The two cases are completely separate. We're talking about skeletal remains in the first. We didn't recover skeletal remains in the James Road case. We believe her death was more recent. So, again, we don't have any evidence of the two cases being related," said Corporal Deon Washington with Gwinnett County police

Detectives are not ruling it out, but they appear confident that human trafficking is also not an issue related to the deaths of these two women.

