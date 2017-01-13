MyPillow founder: Trump support hurt me with BBB

You've probably seen those MyPillow infomercials featuring company founder Mike Lindell.

Lindell has sold more than 25 million pillows, but he says his business has taken a hit since December when the Better Business Bureau revoked its accreditation and dropped its rating to an "F."

Lindell also claims the BBB action was politically motivated, linked to his support of President-elect Donald Trump.

Better Call Harry called Lindell for this report.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.