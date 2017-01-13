MyPillow founder: Trump support hurt me with BBB - CBS46 News

MyPillow founder: Trump support hurt me with BBB

Posted: Updated:
By Harry Samler, CBS46 Investigative Reporter
Posted by Phil Riley, Investigative Producer
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

You've probably seen those MyPillow infomercials featuring company founder Mike Lindell.

Lindell has sold more than 25 million pillows, but he says his business has taken a hit since December when the Better Business Bureau revoked its accreditation and dropped its rating to an "F."

Lindell also claims the BBB action was politically motivated, linked to his support of President-elect Donald Trump.

Better Call Harry called Lindell for this report.

    •   