2 found dead in Walmart parking lot in Riverdale

Police say two people were found dead in a Walmart parking lot in Riverdale on Friday.

The victims were found in a vehicle in the parking lot in the 7000 block of Highway 85 just before 3:30 p.m., according to authorities.

Police say both victims were shot.

A motive has not been determined, according to authorities.

