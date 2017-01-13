Driver charged after 6 taken to hospital in Jackson County

Police say a driver has been charged following an accident in Jackson County where six people had to be taken to the hospital.

Police say the driver of a 2004 Toyota Camry was driving north on Highway 411 around 7 a.m. on Jan. 12. The driver, identified as 42-year-old Christopher Hembree, made a left turn when he drove into the path of an oncoming Ford F-150. Another vehicle traveling south on Highway 441 also crashed after not being able to avoid the collision, according to authorities.

Police say Hembree had three children in the car during the crash, all of which were taken to the hospital. Two of the children are 15-years-old and one is 8-years-old.

The driver of the Ford F-150 and the third vehicle also had to be taken to the hospital, according to authorities.

Police say Hembree has since been charged with failure to yield; DUI drugs; safety restraint violation (8-years-old and older) and three counts of serious injury by a vehicle.

