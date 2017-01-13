Charges dropped in DUI case following investigation into officer

After a year and more than $5,000 in legal fees, Mary Williams finally got good news pertaining to her DUI traffic stop in the city of Statham.

“I'm going to celebrate today, yeah,” Williams said.

She was arrested by Officer Marc Lofton in October 2015 for driving while taking antidepressant medication prescribed by her doctor.

“He pulls me over and tells me that I was weaving, swerving, fishtailing and even ran over the center line several times,” Williams said.

Her charges were dropped on Jan. 13, just three weeks after the Prosecuting Attorney's Council of Georgia investigated her case and others citing "significant errors in several of the DUI-drug investigations" performed by Lofton.

Attorney Markus Boenig represents Williams and said he is considering legal action against the city of Statham.

“Read the cases, make your decision, pull the plug,” Boenig said. “Don't make these individuals come back, keep coming back for calendar calls and getting continued and resets. Having them go out and hire an attorney, having to deal with their insurance, having to deal with childcare while they're in court and take time off from work to address all these issues.”

Boenig said the state's investigation certainly calls the officer's credibility into question and the district attorney's office should immediately resolve all of Lofton's DUI cases.

“I would encourage this office, the district attorney's office of Barrow County, to sit down, look through these files, and if you're going to dismiss them, just dismiss them,” Boenig said.

The Barrow County District Attorney’s office told CBS46 they are handling the cases as quickly as possible, but the longer it takes the bigger the burden for those facing charges.

