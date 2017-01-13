Three time breast cancer survivor will celebrate her 101 birthday

Miss Ophelia Edwards beat cancer not once, not twice, but three times and on January 27 she will celebrate her 101 birthday.

Born in Valasco,Cuba she immigrated to the state of Florida in 1922 when she was six years old.

In 1958 she moved Atlanta and then moved to Marietta in 2000.

For the past four years Edwards has been living at Delmar Gardens.

As a young woman, Edwards enjoyed yard work while maintaining her flower beds and shrubs.

She was an active member in her church and is still a member of the Roswell Street Baptist Church in Marietta.

To this day she is still proud of Grammar School title, "Jump Rope Champion".

