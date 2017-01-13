Hazmat spill closes lanes on I-85 in Fulton County

Officials say a hazmat spill closed lanes on I-85 in Fulton County on Friday.

Several southbound lanes were blocked on I-85 just past Exit 61 and Senoia Road.

Officials say sulfuric acid spilled from a tractor-trailer.

A crew was called to clean the spill and lanes on the interstate later re-opened.

