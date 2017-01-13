Mom claims school marked kindergarten student absent while bullied in bathroom

A Douglasville mom is livid after she said her daughter’s school lost track of her 5-year-old. She got an alert Thursday morning saying her daughter wasn’t in class, but she knew for sure the kindergartner boarded the school bus that morning.

Andrea Temmeli told CBS46 there really is no excuse for what happened at Chapel Hill Elementary School.

“I kind of thought it was some type of technical error so I wasn’t totally panicked until I called the school and they told me they had no idea that she was in the school at all. That is when my world just fell apart. It was without exaggeration the scariest thing I have ever been through,” Temmeli recalled.

“I was worried about kidnapping, I was worried about molestation…I am in full panic mode, I am crying, I am distraught,” Temmeli added.

For 10 agonizing minutes she remained on hold with the school as they searched everywhere for Regina.

“I was sad because she keeped (sic) me in the bathroom," Regina Roland explained. "I said, ‘I want to go out,’ but she pulled me inside the bathroom and locked it.”

According to the kindergartner, another girl hit her on the bus and forced her into the bathroom once at school. It was only when she heard her name over the loudspeaker and knew someone was looking for her that she was able to escape.

“How could something like this happen?” Temmeli questioned. "If I hadn’t called, how long would it have been before they realized that not just her, but two children were missing in the school?”

Temmeli claims the school has no system of accountability for children from the time they are dropped off until their first class begins.

“It only takes seconds for something…to happen to a child and in this case it was an hour’s worth of time that they had no accountability for my baby,” Temmeli argued.

The school did send CBS46 a written statement about what happened saying in part:

“School Safety is always the district's first priority. Findings from the school investigation regarding the allegations made by a parent are as follows: Prior to the beginning of the school day on Thursday, January 12, two kindergarten students (who are known to be friends) left their assigned before school classroom waiting area when it was time to report to their individual regular school day classrooms. Instead of following the usual procedure (known to all students in the school at this point in the school year) they chose to sneak into a nearby restroom to hide. They continued to hide as adults went into the restroom to search for them. The students left the restroom and were located immediately once the school did an all-call over the PA system.”

Temmeli is considering legal action to ensure what happened to her daughter doesn’t happen to another child.

