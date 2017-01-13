Man hit by car, killed in Gwinnett County

Police say a man was hit and killed by someone driving a car in Gwinnett County late Friday night.

The incident occurred just before 9 p.m. at Indian Trail Lilburn Road and Dickens Road.

Police say the driver of the car remained at the scene.

No charges have been filed at this point, however, the investigation continues, according to authorities.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.