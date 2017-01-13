Kennesaw State student arrested, accused of exposing himself several times

A Kennesaw State student was arrested after he was accused of exposing himself in public several times, according to a spokesperson with the school.

The spokesperson said Gary Lee, who is a non-residential student, was arrested on Jan. 10 and charged with four counts of public indecency.

According to a warrant obtained by CBS46, Lee was accused of inviting an unsuspecting victim toward his car while he allegedly exposed himself in a public area, according to the victim.

Another victim said when she was returning to her apartment, she saw Lee standing in the doorway of his apartment completely nude with "his arms wide open."

Another victim claimed Lee was standing on his balcony, covered up only by a sock.

All of these alleged incidents occurred in 2016, according to the warrant, which added that Lee was identified in a photo-lineup multiple times.

Kennesaw State University released the following statement after Lee's arrest:

"As a result of the arrest, Kennesaw State officials are following the policy outlined in the University’s Student Code of Conduct and are taking additional precautions to ensure the safety and security of all students."

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.