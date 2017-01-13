Officer hit by vehicle during traffic stop in Sandy Springs

Police say they are looking for a vehicle after its driver hit a police officer during a traffic stop in Sandy Springs late Friday.

The incident occurred just before 9 p.m. while the officer was conducting a traffic stop on Roswell Road near Morgan Falls Road, according to authorities.

Police say the vehicle fled the scene after hitting the officer.

The vehicle may be a bright blue compact Ford, according to authorities.

Police say the officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Sandy Springs Police Department (404) 843-6637.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.