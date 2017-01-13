Atlanta's 75 was 1 degree shy of record Friday

The high temperature in Atlanta was 75 degrees at 12:39 p.m. on Friday, which was one degree shy of a record!

The record high for Jan. 13 is 76 degrees, which was set in 1932.

The high was also 23 degrees above average for this time of year. The normal high is 52.

The near-record heat on Friday was the second-straight day temperatures were at least 20 degrees above average in Atlanta. It also follows an incredible swing in temperatures -- it was only 15 degrees in Atlanta the Sunday before.

Rare 70-degree-day in January

Atlanta doesn't typically see too many 70-degree-days in January. In fact, since records have been kept, we've averaged only one 70-degree-day each January.

Friday marked the second straight 70-degree-day in Atlanta this year. Prior to this year, Atlanta had not seen a 70-degree-day in January since 2013.

Why so warm?

Our unusual January heat is being caused by two things: a steady south wind that continues to pump in warmer temperatures, and an upper-level area of high pressure which is also building from the south. These "upper level highs" provide sinking air, which compresses and heats up, providing warmer temperatures.

