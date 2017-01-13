1 killed in East Point shooting - CBS46 News

1 killed in East Point shooting

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
EAST POINT, GA (CBS46) -

Police say a suspect is in custody following a fatal shooting in East Point late Friday.

The shooting occurred on Harlan Drive, although an exact location was not provided.

No additional information was immediately provided by police.

