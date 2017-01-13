Atlanta breaks 80-year heat record Saturday

Plan on another spring-like day in metro Atlanta Saturday with record heat possible as highs jump back into the 70s.

Will it rain?

No

What you need to know?

We'll see our third-straight 70-degree-day in Atlanta Saturday, which will also be the third-straight time we're at least 20 degrees above average! Otherwise expect dry conditions with a mix of sun and clouds. The weekend will remain dry with rain chances increasing by mid-week.

Plan your day

8 AM

Partly cloudy. 53°. East wind from 0-5 mph.



Partly cloudy. 53°. East wind from 0-5 mph. Noon

Partly cloudy. 67°. East wind from 0-5 mph.



Partly cloudy. 67°. East wind from 0-5 mph. 3 PM

Partly cloudy. 73°. East wind from 5-10 mph.



Partly cloudy. 73°. East wind from 5-10 mph. 5 PM

Partly cloudy. 74°. East wind from 5-10 mph.



Partly cloudy. 74°. East wind from 5-10 mph. 7 PM

Partly cloudy. 65°. Southeast wind from 0-15 mph.



Partly cloudy. 65°. Southeast wind from 0-15 mph. 11 PM

Partly cloudy. 58°. Southeast wind from 0-5 mph.

Sunset Saturday

5:52 p.m.

Next chance of rain?

Wednesday

