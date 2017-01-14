Conflicting events to plague parkers in downtown Atlanta

Parking is expected to be a challenge as two huge events coincide in downtown Atlanta Saturday afternoon.

The Atlanta Falcons are hosting the Seattle Seahawks in a Divisional Round playoff game at the Georgia Dome that will kick off at 4:35 p.m. At the same time, the 55th annual Atlanta Boat Show will also be going on.

The boat show started on Thursday just a few hundred feet away at the Georgia World Congress Center and lasts through the weekend, bringing about 25,000 people along with it. Add that to the over 70,000 that are expected to be in attendance for the the playoff game and parking will be at a premium.

Officials are asking people coming to either of the events to use MARTA, which will be offering extra services throughout the day. You can also use a ride-sharing company but keep in mind, prices may also be at a premium.

