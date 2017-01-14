"Jogger Jewel Thief" gets 10 years behind bars

A metro Atlanta woman who went on a multi-state jewelry store robbing spree will spend the next decade behind bars after being sentenced Friday afternoon.

Abigail Kemp and three other men stole over $4 million in jewelry at various stores across metro Atlanta and the southeast. Bernard Gilmore of Atlanta received 32 years in prison. He and Kemp must also pay nearly $1.5 million in restitution.

According to federal court documents, "Based on the analysis of cellular tower information obtained by law enforcement telephone number 404 appeared at or near all of the robbery locations in Panama City Beach, Florida, Woodstock Georgia, and Blufton, South Carolina, associated with an individual named Abigail Kemp."

Federal investigators say Kemp zip tied store employees and held them at gunpoint. They say she got away with more than a million dollars worth of diamonds and high-end watches from stores in Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee. jewels. The Jared’s Vault store at the Outlet Shoppes in Woodstock is believed to be one of her first of six targets.

CBS46 did some digging on Kemp's past and found that she has had several run-ins with the law.

She was arrested for driving under the influence and underage drinking.

She also had a warrant for allegedly hitting and kicking a woman at a Hooter's restaurant, where she once worked as a waitress but those charges were later dropped.

Sentencing hearings for the two other men involved are scheduled for next week.

