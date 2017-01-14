President-elect takes to Twitter to call out Congressman John Lewis

The battle between President-elect Donald Trump and Georgia congressman John Lewis continued Saturday night after Trump again called out Lewis and the district, which is mostly made up by the city of Atlanta, he represents.

Trump turned to Twitter once against Saturday night with a more diplomatic tone to say of the Georgia Democrat: "Congressman John Lewis should finally focus on the burning and crime infested inner-cities of the U.S. I can use all the help I can get!"

Earlier Saturday, Trump tweeted that Lewis should focus on "fixing and helping his district" and describing it as "in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested)." The president-elect offered no evidence to support those comments about Georgia's 5th Congressional District, which includes the Atlanta metro region.

The two have been feuding since Trump took to Twitter last March and voiced his displeasure at organized groups inciting violence at his campaign rallies.

The organized group of people, many of them thugs, who shut down our First Amendment rights in Chicago, have totally energized America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 12, 2016

Lewis shot back, asking Trump if "he has no sense of decency".

.@realDonaldTrump Have you no sense of decency, sir? — John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) March 12, 2016

The feud continued throughout the campaign and also saw Lewis' twitter account hacked. Two tweets sent out on Lewis' profile read:

Lewis later posted that his profile had been hacked and the unauthorized tweets had been removed from his account. Lewis has also made it known that he won't be attending President Trump's inauguration. He appeared on a political television show and told the host that the Russians helped get Trump elected. It is the first time he will not appear at an inauguration during his time in Congress.

Saturday morning, Donald Trump shot back, saying that Lewis should "spend more time fixing his district, which is in horrible shape". He also called Lewis' district "crime-infested" and accused him of being "all talk and no action".

Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017

mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk - no action or results. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017

Later, Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed has sounded off on the subject. Reed took to Twitter to voice his thoughts on the matter:

.@RepJohnLewis is an American hero & a national treasure. Period. Full stop. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/SN9W4uY31c — Kasim Reed (@KasimReed) January 14, 2017

That PEOTUS Trump would attack Congressman Lewis on MLK Day weekend for "all talk...no action" when he bled to actually "Make America Great" — Kasim Reed (@KasimReed) January 14, 2017

is why far less than half the country supports him at the dawn of his presidency. #HeStoodUpForUs #LetsStandForHim — Kasim Reed (@KasimReed) January 14, 2017

Later Saturday night, Trump returned to his Twitter account and took a more diplomatic tone toward the Congressman.

Congressman John Lewis should finally focus on the burning and crime infested inner-cities of the U.S. I can use all the help I can get! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2017

