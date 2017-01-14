Several units burned after fire rips through apartment building

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire that ripped through a building at a Gwinnett County apartment complex early Saturday morning.

The fire started around 5:30 a.m. inside a building at the Amber Trail Apartments on Old Norcross Road in Duluth. The building housed 12 units.

The building sustained extensive damage but thankfully, no injuries were reported.

22 adults and two children have been displaced as a result of the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting those affected.

