Future plans laid out for Underground Atlanta

Underground Atlanta is getting a major facelift. On Saturday, developers laid out more detailed plans for the shopping mall's future.

Underground Atlanta was once a popular shopping center but now many of the stores are vacant. One development company is trying to change its image but not everyone likes what's planned.

Representatives with WRS, a South Carolina-based realty and development company, have a vision of what they want the new Underground Atlanta to look like. They have a contract with the city to buy the shopping mall. City Council member Kwanza Hall said he looks forward to the development, if it's done right.

"We just have to bring everyone together and create a shared vision just like we did in Old Fourth Ward."

A crowd gathered at Underground Saturday morning to listen to potential plans for the shopping center, which include new student housing, a grocery store, retail and further down the road, a hotel. WRS reps say the plans will create a thriving district. But not everyone is impressed.

"We have historic properties," said Priscilla Smith. "We have things that no other city has, that they're approaching this with a cookie-cutter ordinary, non-visionary way of thinking that is guaranteed to fail."

Robin Preston owns a store at Underground. She said she's looking forward to new development but worries about what will happen with her business.

"We're keeping Underground alive right now while it's slow business and we're just wondering what they're going to do with us when the new development comes. Are they going to keep us?"

We're told right now, plans are to keep her business.

WRS hopes to close the deal by the end of the month.

