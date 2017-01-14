Barry carries No. 23 Florida to 80-76 victory vs Georgia

Florida center John Egbunu (15) is fouled by Georgia forward Derek Ogbeide (34) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. Florida won in overtime 80-76. (AP Photo/Ron Irby)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Canyon Barry scored 27 points, including four in overtime, and No. 23 Florida beat Georgia 80-76 on Saturday, handing the Bulldogs their 14th consecutive loss in Gainesville.

John Egbunu sealed the victory with a free throw with 5.8 seconds remaining.

Barry and freshman Keith Stone carried the Gators for most of the afternoon. Barry made 7 of 13 shots, including two four-point plays, and was perfect from the free-throw line. His four underhanded foul shots were key in overtime, especially the ones that came after his offensive rebound on KeVaughn Allen's missed 3 from well behind the arc.

