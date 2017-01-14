Six things not really falling apart in Georgia's 5th congressional district

After Georgia Representative John Lewis questioned the legitimacy President-elect Donald Trump's election, Trump took to Twitter to voice his own opinions about Lewis.

Most recently, Trump said Lewis' district was falling apart and said the civil rights icon was all talk, no action. That was in response to comments by Lewis who said he didn't see Trump as a legitimate president due to intervention by Russia in the 2016 election.

The two have been feuding since Trump took to Twitter last March and voiced his displeasure at organized groups inciting violence at his campaign rallies.

We thought there were a few things in the area that weren't really falling apart in the "crime-infested" district that Lewis represents.

The Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons were having a banner year before they started falling apart following president-elect Trump's comments.

But really, the Falcons continued a march toward the Super Bowl with a strong showing on Saturday night at home versus the Seattle Seahawks. The Falcons defeated the Seahawks 36-20, and they'll advance to the NFC championship game.

In fact, Falcons Quarterback Matt Ryan is heavily-favored MVP contender by a number of NFL commentators and experts.

The Atlanta Beltline

The 22-mile Atlanta Beltline is the quirky vision of a college graduate student who saw unused railroads and thought they could be something more.

It's hard to describe the BeltLine. When it's completed, the trail will include 22 miles of pedestrian-friendly rail transit, 1,300 acres of parks and 30,000 permanent jobs, according to their website.

That hasn't come without controversy, as affordable housing has come up as an issue. As the trail winds its way around the city, the aforementioned founder of the project parted ways with it as questions about whether it will live up to his vision rose.

Still, some affordable housing has cropped up, with a building for seniors completed late last year and groundbreaking on a new one this year.

Business

Coke is here. Home Depot is here. Delta Air Lines is here, along with UPS, AFLAC and Southern Company.

In all, 18 2016 Fortune 500 companies called Atlanta home, setting it ahead of many it's neighbors in the Southeast, excluding Virginia.

Zoo Atlanta

One word here: Pandas. Zoo Atlanta closed the year out with almost 1 million visitors. If you're looking for a fun outing for your family, it's difficult to go wrong with the Zoo.

The main attraction (and the Zoo plays them up this way) is the zoo's giant pandas, two of whom were born near the end of 2016.

The twins, Ya Lun and Xi Lun are now about 5 months old and exploring their habitat with their mother Lun Lun. Watch their adventures anytime on the Zoo Atlanta Panda Cam.

The zoo is a vibrant spot, not to mention its surrounding area, Grant Park.

The restaurant community

Staplehouse, one of Atlanta's new restaurants, was voted the best new spot to eat in the country in 2016.

Read the whole story from Bon Appetit here, but here's a takeaway: the couple behind that restaurant were part of starting a non-profit to help others in the restaurant community who run into hard times.

There's not only fine dining, though. Find a good steak at any number of steakhouses around the area. Brunch junkie? How about Another Broken Egg, Flying Biscuit or Ria's Bluebird Cafe.

Soul food is everywhere, obviously, it's the south. In from out of town? Try out the Atlanta staple Mary Mac's. Or not, try Busy Bee's (Bernie Sanders likes it!), or Paschal's. Try K & K Soul Food if you're not in a sit-down mood.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

The world's busiest airport is still the world's busiest airport.

There's a $6 billion investment planned to be invested in the airport over the coming years which probably won't relieve any of the business, but will likely make it more pleasant to sit through.

The plan — called "ATLNext" will introduce a variety of upgrades and new features, including a new runway, new concourse, new parking structures, new hotel and a canopy to allow passengers to walk to their cars from the terminal without being exposed to the elements.

It's going to take 20 years. The airport will probably still be busy by then.

