Chattanooga edges Mercer 70-68

Tre McLean scored 15 points and Justin Tuoyo got a key blocked shot to lift Chattanooga to a 70-68 win over Mercer on Saturday.

Chattanooga (14-4, 5-1 Southern Conference) got a pair of free throws from McLean with 15 seconds left to stretch the Mocs' lead to 69-66. At the other end, Ria'n Holland broke free and launched a 3-pointer that was blocked by Tuoyo with eight seconds to play.

Rodney Chatman was fouled while grabbing the rebound and went 1 for 2 from the line to make it a four-point game. Mercer's Stephon Jelks got a layup just ahead of the buzzer to trim the final margin to two.

Casey Jones and Johnathan Burroughs-Cook added 10 points apiece for Chattanooga, which remains tied atop the conference standings with UNC Greensboro. Tuoyo finished with nine points.

Holland led Mercer (8-11, 2-4) with 22 points and Desmond Ringer added 10 points to go with seven rebounds.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.