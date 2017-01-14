One arrested after Forsyth County shooting

Forsyth County Sheriff's office said they arrested one person after a shooting along Atlanta Highway on Saturday.

Police said around 2 p.m. on January 14, deputies were called out to the scene along Atlanta Highway.



When deputies arrived, they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his abdomen. The victim, and other people in the area described the shooter.



They set up a perimeter and, after a brief manhunt, the suspect was found in a parked car near the incident location. Authorities said they also found the gun used in the shooting.

The suspect was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and is currently being held at the Forsyth County Jail without bond.

