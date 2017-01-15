Lawsuit claims PARKatlanta issued invalid tickets

A man currently working for PARKatlanta is coming forward, claiming the company knowingly issued tickets to people even though no infraction was committed.

CBS46 News has verified his identity, but he's asked us not show his face or say his name, hoping he doesn't get fired for speaking out.

His claim is part of a class action lawsuit filed this week alleging PARKatlanta, its parent company Duncan Solutions and subsidiaries. The lawsuit alleges that PARKatlanta "knowingly and illegally cited drivers for non-existent parking violations."

The man says in an ordinary week, he would write as many as five bogus tickets.

Attorney Eddie Key showed us an example of how PARKatlanta employees claim malfunctions like time and date inaccuracies on their work tablets forced them to write bad tickets.

He points to an undercover cell phone video apparently showing employees notifying their superiors about the problem, then being told to write tickets anyway.

"We have evidence that shows that they had knowledge that their system was not working properly," said Key. "I think PARKatlanta and its affiliates should have to pay back the citizens of Atlanta the money that they took from them."

CBS46 reached out to representatives at PARKatlanta, Duncan Solutions and the other defendants in the case but were told that they were unable to comment.

PARKatlanta is still in charge of parking enforcement in the city through March.

