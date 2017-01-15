One injured as crews battle Marietta house fire

Georgia State Patrol does not consider speed a factor in the 10-year-old's death Thursday morning so the driver won't be cited. But there is a lot of traffic with 27,000 to 29,000 vehicles using parts of this road daily.More >
Georgia State Patrol does not consider speed a factor in the 10-year-old's death Thursday morning so the driver won't be cited. But there is a lot of traffic with 27,000 to 29,000 vehicles using parts of this road daily.More >
Police say a woman entered a Starbucks in Cobb County and said she was shot before leaving the store.More >
Police say a woman entered a Starbucks in Cobb County and said she was shot before leaving the store.More >
Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting at a Cobb County apartment complex Wednesday morning.More >
Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting at a Cobb County apartment complex Wednesday morning.More >
It's no secret we are a nation attached to our phones. But how much of a toll is all of that screen time really taking on your body?More >
It's no secret we are a nation attached to our phones. But how much of a toll is all of that screen time really taking on your body?More >
A Cobb County veteran is asking for an explanation after he was told he couldn't fly his flag while tailgating before a Braves game on Monday night.More >
A Cobb County veteran is asking for an explanation after he was told he couldn't fly his flag while tailgating before a Braves game on Monday night.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
Roswell police and firefighters raced against time to rescue two dogs locked inside a car where temperatures topped 160 degrees.More >
Roswell police and firefighters raced against time to rescue two dogs locked inside a car where temperatures topped 160 degrees.More >
A Cobb County veteran is asking for an explanation after he was told he couldn't fly his flag while tailgating before a Braves game on Monday night.More >
A Cobb County veteran is asking for an explanation after he was told he couldn't fly his flag while tailgating before a Braves game on Monday night.More >
A young girl is dead after she was struck by a vehicle as she was walking to a store in Douglas County early Thursday morning.More >
A young girl is dead after she was struck by a vehicle as she was walking to a store in Douglas County early Thursday morning.More >
Guy Eargle Jr., 68, was found dead on Monday night inside his Fort Lauderdale home. His friends tell CBS46 he split his time between Florida and his properties in Buckhead.More >
Guy Eargle Jr., 68, was found dead on Monday night inside his Fort Lauderdale home. His friends tell CBS46 he split his time between Florida and his properties in Buckhead.More >