One injured as crews battle Marietta house fire

One person has been injured after fire ripped through a home in Marietta early Sunday morning.

The blaze broke out around 8:30 a.m. at the home on the 900 block of Powder Springs Street.

The injured person is said to have sustained multiple second-degree burns on their body.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

