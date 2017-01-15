Mattie's Call issued for missing Clayton County man

The Clayton County Police Department has issued a Mattie's Call for a man last seen on Friday.

Roscoe Wilcox, 64, walked away from Southern Regional Hospital in Riverdale at around 9 a.m. Friday morning and hasn't been seen since.

He is described as a black male, standing around 5'5" and weighing about 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black leather jacket and blue jeans with black shoes.

Wilcox has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and anxiety and may be a harm to others.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Clayton County Police at 770-477-3659.

