Body of girl lost after boating accident recovered

Officials say the body of a 9-year-old girl was recovered after she went missing following a boating accident in Jasper County on Sunday.

The child and an adult were in a boat on Lake Jackson when the adult was thrown overboard. They were able to swim to shore, but the child went missing.

DNR game wardens searched in the air, on the ground and underwater for the girl.

Officials confirmed late Monday that game wardens found the girl's body, which has been turned over to the coroner.

