James Miller named head coach of Reinhardt University football

James Miller has been selected as the new head coach of the Reinhardt University football program.

The announcement was made Friday afternoon at the J. Thomas and Bettye Jo Isherwood Fieldhouse on the campus of Reinhardt University in Waleska.

"I've been here three years, and I feel that this is a very special place," Miller said. "I look forward to continuing to mold boys into men of character. Academically and athletically, I really feel we have something special. It's an honor that [Reinhardt President] Dr. Kina Mallard, the Reinhardt Board of Trustees and Bill Popp have decided to place me in charge."

Miller has been with Reinhardt since 2014. Prior to being named head coach, Miller served as the program's recruiting coordinator, in addition to being the assistant coach in charge of the offensive line.

Miller started his coaching career at his high school alma mater, Ft. Lauderdale High School, where he was the program’s running game coordinator in 2005. After three months as an assistant to the athletic director at University of North Carolina at Pembroke, Miller returned to Virginia Tech to complete his master’s degree while working as a graduate assistant with the Hokies.

His work with the offensive line helped the Hokies to the 2006 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and the 2008 Orange Bowl, with VT winning the ACC title in 2007.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.