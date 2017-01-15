Newell Brands donates $1M to Morehouse College

Newell Brands Inc. has donated $1 million to Morehouse College to support the expansion of its innovative science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) program.

“At Newell Brands, we make life better for hundreds of millions of consumers every day, where they live, learn, work, and play,” said Newell Brands CEO Michael Polk, who serves on the Morehouse College Board of Trustees. “We are proud to help Morehouse students learn the valuable skills they need to succeed in the future.”

The college's profile in STEM education has grown nationally, and has included the following:

Computer science major Prince Abudu, a 2016 graduate, became Morehouse College’s fourth Rhodes Scholar for his outstanding academic achievement. Abudu’s education at Morehouse prepared him to pursue his Master’s Degree in computer science and his MBA at Oxford University.

A new computer graphing system developed at Morehouse College garnered national interest for its ability to supply data to agencies working to curb the incarceration of young men of color. Morehouse College's Culturally Relevant Computing Lab designed the revolutionary tool, which helps agencies share strategies that work. It uses visualization technology to help the organizations analyze real-time data on the clients of 200 youth facilities nationwide.

“As Morehouse College celebrates its 150th year, we still have work to do in helping to make sure our students are prepared to take on the rising number of STEM-related jobs in this country,” said Morehouse College President John Silvanus Wilson Jr. “We appreciate Newell Brands’ commitment to Morehouse and this gift, which will strengthen our continued work of producing leaders in the STEM disciplines.”

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.