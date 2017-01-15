ITC awarded $25K grant from Kresge Foundation

The Interdenominational Theological Center (ITC) has been awarded the 2016-17 Kresge Discreet Technical Assistance Grant in the amount of $25,000.

The grant will enable ITC to create and implement a recruitment model that incorporates multiple platforms of social media into its recruitment campaign and employ the use of related technology as a bridge for ITC to gain access to millennials and members of “Generation Z” who routinely use mobile devices and social media in virtually every aspect of their decision making and consumption.

“We are excited and grateful that the Kresge Foundation and the UNCF have embraced this capacity building effort,” said ITC President Dr. Edward L. Wheeler. ”While we continue our campaign to expand the revenue streams of the ITC beyond traditional student enrollment, attracting a robust and astute student body will always be a priority of the Center. This grant enables us to employ a more progressive, 21st-century approach to the student recruitment process which will position us to increase our student body.”

Additional features of the “Generation Z Recruitment Model” include a redesign of the ITC website featuring a fully automated, online application process; create social media pages for its Office of Admissions; provide training and technical support to admissions staff on the use of social media; create an ITC app and recruitment flash drive; and the redesign/upgrade of all student marketing and recruitment materials.

