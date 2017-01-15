ITC awarded $25K grant from Kresge Foundation

The Interdenominational Theological Center (ITC) has been awarded the 2016-17 Kresge Discreet Technical Assistance Grant in the amount of $25,000.
The grant will enable ITC to create and implement a recruitment model that incorporates multiple platforms of social media into its recruitment campaign and employ the use of related technology as a bridge for ITC to gain access to millennials and members of “Generation Z” who routinely use mobile devices and social media in virtually every aspect of their decision making and consumption.
“We are excited and grateful that the Kresge Foundation and the UNCF have embraced this capacity building effort,” said ITC President Dr. Edward L. Wheeler. ”While we continue our campaign to expand the revenue streams of the ITC beyond traditional student enrollment, attracting a robust and astute student body will always be a priority of the Center. This grant enables us to employ a more progressive, 21st-century approach to the student recruitment process which will position us to increase our student body.”
Additional features of the “Generation Z Recruitment Model” include a redesign of the ITC website featuring a fully automated, online application process; create social media pages for its Office of Admissions; provide training and technical support to admissions staff on the use of social media; create an ITC app and recruitment flash drive; and the redesign/upgrade of all student marketing and recruitment materials.
Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
A medical assistant was arrested after being accused of having sex with an inmate at the Fulton County Jail.More >
A medical assistant was arrested after being accused of having sex with an inmate at the Fulton County Jail.More >
Thieves are stealing iPhones right out of women's purses. It's happening more often at bars in Buckhead, but these same criminals could target you anytime and anywhere.More >
Thieves are stealing iPhones right out of women's purses. It's happening more often at bars in Buckhead, but these same criminals could target you anytime and anywhere.More >
A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital Thursday after a near-drowning at an Atlanta pool.More >
A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital Thursday after a near-drowning at an Atlanta pool.More >
CBS46 is uncovering a disturbing trend: West Nile virus is on the rise in Georgia. We went straight to the Georgia Department of Public Health for the facts.More >
CBS46 is uncovering a disturbing trend: West Nile virus is on the rise in Georgia. We went straight to the Georgia Department of Public Health for the facts.More >
There's a potential crisis for the Fulton County Court System, and a situation that could lead to cases being thrown out.More >
There's a potential crisis for the Fulton County Court System, and a situation that could lead to cases being thrown out.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
CBS46 is uncovering new details from state records that give more explanation about what led up to the gruesome deaths of a father and four small children near Loganville, allegedly at the hands of their mother, Isabell Martinez.More >
CBS46 is uncovering new details from state records that give more explanation about what led up to the gruesome deaths of a father and four small children near Loganville, allegedly at the hands of their mother, Isabell Martinez.More >
A medical assistant was arrested after being accused of having sex with an inmate at the Fulton County Jail.More >
A medical assistant was arrested after being accused of having sex with an inmate at the Fulton County Jail.More >
Roswell police and firefighters raced against time to rescue two dogs locked inside a car where temperatures topped 160 degrees.More >
Roswell police and firefighters raced against time to rescue two dogs locked inside a car where temperatures topped 160 degrees.More >
Georgia State Patrol does not consider speed a factor in the 10-year-old's death Thursday morning so the driver won't be cited. But there is a lot of traffic with 27,000 to 29,000 vehicles using parts of this road daily.More >
Georgia State Patrol does not consider speed a factor in the 10-year-old's death Thursday morning so the driver won't be cited. But there is a lot of traffic with 27,000 to 29,000 vehicles using parts of this road daily.More >