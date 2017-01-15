Shop owner robbed, beaten by man inside store

A shop owner is recovering after being beaten and robbed by a man pretending to be a patron of the store.

The incident occurred at a store in the 7900 block of North Main Street in Jonesboro Sunday afternoon.

The female victim told police she was knocked unconscious and a fanny pack that contained her identification and money had been taken. The victim described the suspect as a male, medium build, approximately 6 feet tall, clean shaven with a low haircut wearing a gray jacket and khaki colored pants.

The victim also suffered laceration to her face as a result of the attack and was transported to a local hospital.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department’s Tip Line at 770-477-3513.

