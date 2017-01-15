Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle

A man was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Clayton County, Sunday night.

Officers on the scene located the injured male on the roadway near SR 314 just south of SR 138. The victim was found to be deceased on the scene.

Police say the driver who struck the pedestrian remained on the scene and is cooperating with police. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

The name of the victim has not been determined because he was not in possession of any identification at the time of the accident.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.