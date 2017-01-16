Arthur Blank celebrates with Falcons, slick dance moves after playoff win

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank proved he could get down just like the rest of the Dirty Birds while celebrating a win in the team's locker room on Saturday.

A video posted on Instagram by Falcons corner Robert Alford showed Blank in the locker room as the team celebrated their 36-20 win over the Seattle Seahawks at the Georgiadome on Saturday.

The video has been viewed nearly 180,000 times as of early Monday. Blank and the team dance to the song "Wait for it" by Yo Gotti.

Falcons advance to play Green Bay in NFC championship

After their win over the Dallas Cowboys, the Green Bay Packers will face off against an Atlanta offense led by Matt Ryan and Julio Jones that appears to be firing on all cylinders.

Matt Ryan threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns as Atlanta won just its second playoff game since 2004. Atlanta last played in the NFC title game four years ago, losing to San Francisco at home.

To make matters a little harder for the Packers, that match-up will bring the Packers to the Georgiadome in Atlanta for the Falcons' final game in the stadium. Starting with the 2017 season, they'll move to their new stadium next door, the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.