Cartersville neighbors targeted by vandals

Two residents in a Cartersville neighborhood reported that vandals caused damage to their property on Sunday.

Cartersville Police said the vandalisms took place around 10 p.m. on Sunday on Attaway Drive.

At one home, a resident said someone picked up a rock from his front yard and used it to break the glass on his front door as well as pulling up two small pots from the front walkway and throwing the plants in the yard.

The homeowner said that caused $1,100 in damage.

Another homeowner on the same road said a person caused damage to their home as well. The homeowner said the person damaged two decorative planter pots valued at $500 and a light fixture that was also worth $500.

Police didn't detail whether they had any leads in the crimes.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.