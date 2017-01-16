Missing girl subject of Levi's Call located, search continues for another

Brooklyn Smith, left, and Desire Hall, went missing from "Main Event" in Alpharetta Saturday night, police said. (SOURCE: Alpharetta DPS Facebook Page)

A girl who was the subject of a Levi's Call has been located but the search continues for another who disappeared Saturday night and is believed to be with her father.

Desire Hall and Brooklyn Smith both left the "Main Event" in Alpharetta on Saturday. Hall was found around 4:15 a.m. early Wednesday morning.

Both juveniles were in supervisory control of Georgia DFACS, police said.

Police said they believe Brooklyn contacted her father, Steven Spires, to pick both of them up. They said there is a court order which prohibits any contact between Spires and his daughter.

Brooklyn Smith is 5'7" and weighs 100 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a camouflaged Jacket and pants with a Florida Georgia band tee shirt and brown cowboy boots.

The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety is asking the public to help locate Smith. Please contact 911 if you are aware of her location. Their tipline is 678-297-6307.

Girl went missing about 6 months ago

In July of 2016, Brooklyn Smith went missing and, at the time was last reported seen with her father as well. The 12-year-old was located by law enforcement and taken into protective custody by Hall County DFACS after she went missing for more than a week.

The child's father, Steven Spires, and his girlfriend, Carmen Clay, were arrested.

Spires, 31, was arrested after a standoff at the Scottish Inn in McDonough. He was charged with child molestation, aggravated child molestation, statutory rape, sexual battery, sodomy and incest.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.