Warmth gives way to moisture by mid-week

Clouds and sun will go back-and-forth for Martin Luther King, Jr Day as well as Tuesday.

Although there can be a brief shower in spots, most areas will remain rain-free with near record warmth.

Enjoy it, because the first in a series of storms should arrive Wednesday with some rain, and perhaps thunder.

After that, just about every 36 hours, another wave of rain and thunderstorms will return to the region, so a wetter pattern is headed our way.

Either way, it will remain mild with patches of fog to contend with almost every morning.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.