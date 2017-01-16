Three shot after argument in Douglas County neighborhood

Three people are recovering after they were shot during what police said was a domestic incident early Monday morning.

Police in Douglas County said at around 1 a.m. on January 16, they responded to call at an address on Knoll View Place in Anneewakee Trails subdivision in Douglasville.

When deputies arrived on the scene they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. The two men and one woman all had non-life threatening injuries and had been shot during in relation to an argument with a man, police said.

Police said he left the residence after the incident but before deputies arrived. About 30 minutes later, the suspect was located and detained in the South Fulton County area by the Chattahoochee Hills Police Department.

He was released to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and transported back to the Douglas County Adult Detention Center with charges pending.

