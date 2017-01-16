County commissioner under fire after calling John Lewis 'a racist pig'

Trevaughn McBrier, 18, has two active warrants for aggravated assault and one warrant for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.More >
Police are searching for a man accused of fatally shooting his wife at the family's home in Gwinnett County Thursday.More >
CBS46 is uncovering new details from state records that give more explanation about what led up to the gruesome deaths of a father and four small children near Loganville, allegedly at the hands of their mother, Isabell Martinez.More >
“Yipppeee!” says Jean Mckee, after receiving a direct deposit from the Norcross mover who overcharged her.More >
Homeowners are saying the city of Dunwoody tore down too many trees while making improvements to an intersection and a nearby retention pond.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
A medical assistant was arrested after being accused of having sex with an inmate at the Fulton County Jail.More >
Instead of calling for help, the teens recorded the incident on a cell phone, chuckling during the victim's final moments.More >
Police are searching for a man accused of fatally shooting his wife at the family's home in Gwinnett County Thursday.More >
Roswell police and firefighters raced against time to rescue two dogs locked inside a car where temperatures topped 160 degrees.More >
