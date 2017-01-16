County commissioner under fire after calling John Lewis 'a racist pig'

A Gwinnett County Commissioner has come under fire after making an insensitive comment on Facebook about United States Rep. John Lewis.

“It’s almost like he’s inciting the divide and as a county official, as a leader, I think he should have said something more uniting,” Gwinnett County resident Lisha Crosby said.

In the post that has since been removed, Tommy Hunter stated "Democrats DO NOT live in reality...what a bunch of idiots." CBS46 reporter Adam Murphy reached out to Hunter Monday morning. He released the following statement:

Adam, I told Tyler with the AJC, poor choice of words when upset and aggravated. Certainly the term I used was inappropriate. Rep. Lewis called my vote illegitimate and I lashed out. Unfortunately when you write it down you can't take it back. I am grateful for what Rep. Lewis did when he was younger in the Civil Rights movement but respect is earned by showing respect. I guess that's where we all miss the boat--me especially.

“That tells us a lot about his character and people need to get out there and vote to make sure that we don’t have people like this running anything,” Gwinnett County resident Corri Hartman said.

“At the end of the day all you can do is vote because these are the type of people we don’t want in office,” Gwinnett County resident Dominique Butler said.

The comments came Saturday night amid turmoil between Lewis and President-elect Donald Trump. In an interview with "Meet the Press", Lewis said he did not view Trump as "a legitimate president."

Trump later responded on Twitter to Lewis' comments.

Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017

Congressman John Lewis should finally focus on the burning and crime infested inner-cities of the U.S. I can use all the help I can get! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2017

Georgia State Rep. Dar'Shun Kendrick, a Democrat from District 93, was not pleased with Hunter's comments and made her opinion known on her Twitter page.

I'm ashamed he represents the GWINNETT portion of my district.

Hunter, the vice president of a local environmental testing firm, was first elected to Gwinnett’s Board of Commissioners in 2012. His district includes parts of Snellville, Loganville, Grayson and Dacula.

“It was a poor choice of words, he has admitted it and again he’s not a true indication of Gwinnett County and who we are,” Crosby said.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.