Police officers team up with kids for MLK "Field Day"

Some metro Atlanta police officers are spending their Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday literally teaming up with pre-teens and teenagers on the field of the Georgia Dome.

Roughly 300 students from various schools and at least 80 police officers from various metro Atlanta agencies took part in the first-ever "At-Promise" Youth Field Day, sponsored by the Atlanta Police Foundation, the Atlanta Police Department, General Electric and Georgia Power.

The foundation's At-Promise Youth Initiative is a model aimed at reducing the number of young people who negatively experience the criminal justice system. Middle and high school students had the opportunity to participate in a unique series of field day activities, allowing them to interact, engage and explore new ways to build positive relationships with law enforcement officers.

Thirty teams, each made up of 12 youth and two law enforcement officers, competed in fun activities such as Four Square and Tug-a-War.

“We just want them to know we understand," said Sgt. Thomas Atzert of the Atlanta Police Department. "Yes, we may wear a badge and we may have a gun, but we’re here to help. We’re friends."

“The officers that work in the community, they’re being challenged to now mentor these kids, work with these kids, be role models for these kids," said Dave Wilkinson, president and CEO of the Atlanta Police Foundation.

Keavonte Lindsey, a 17-year-old senior at Atlanta's Carver High School, said he has a new respect for police officers thanks to programs like this.

“It’s real fun because you get to see the actual stuff that a police officer can contribute just on a regular day basis, not being behind a badge,” said Keavonte. "They’re just like us. The only thing is they’re obtaining a job to where they have to serve and protect and also make sure that the rules are followed.”

Organizers hope to have similar field day-type activities in the future.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.