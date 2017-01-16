Atlanta rapper T.I. pens open letter to Donald Trump

CBS46 is taking a closer look at what the city is doing to repair a sink hole that has shut down a Buckhead road.More >
CBS46 cameras got a sneak peak at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Five weeks from the Falcons opening game, much work has been done, but it appears there's a lot more to do before that first kickoff.More >
Police say a man was shot in southwest Atlanta late Friday. The shooting occurred just after 9 p.m. in the 100 block of Racine Street SW.More >
For weeks, people in west Midtown have stopped and stared, gazing at a 16 foot wall at the corner of 10th Street and Howell Mill Road. Glued on 40,000 lbs. of concrete and steel are printed images of President Donald Trump and the Mexican flag.More >
CBS46 is uncovering why some city workers say they need free tickets to the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
A medical assistant was arrested after being accused of having sex with an inmate at the Fulton County Jail.More >
Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that involved two roommates.More >
For weeks, people in west Midtown have stopped and stared, gazing at a 16 foot wall at the corner of 10th Street and Howell Mill Road. Glued on 40,000 lbs. of concrete and steel are printed images of President Donald Trump and the Mexican flag.More >
Marco Hernandez, 48, was arrested for aggravated sodomy, aggravated child molestation and giving a false name to police.More >
Members of the Trump campaign's inner circle are being scheduled to talk to Senate committees next week.More >
Doctors say Arizona Sen. John McCain has a brain tumor associated with a blood clot that was removed last week.More >
CBS46 is challenging Georgia lawmakers about why they didn't approve a sales tax holiday this year.More >
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, facing defeat on his "Obamacare" replacement, says he will push the Senate to pass a clean repeal bill.More >
There's another delay in the vote on Republicans' Senate healthcare proposal. Now, many Georgians are wondering what will happen to their healthcare.More >
Georgia's top elections official stood out by refusing help from the Department of Homeland Security last August amid national concerns about the integrity of U.S. elections.More >
For more than 40 years, Atlanta has had black mayors, but this year there is a possibility that a white mayor could be elected.More >
The election to replace Mayor Kasim Reed is nearing, and several candidates have placed their name in the hat in hopes of becoming Atlanta's 60th mayor.More >
Eight Fulton County voting sites serving mostly African American voters are being shut down, and CBS46 is challenging election officials for answers.More >
Protesters chant in unison, “What do we want? Town hall! When do we want it? Now!” That was the scene of a health care protest outside of Senator David Perdue’s office in Buckhead.More >
