Atlanta rapper T.I. pens open letter to Donald Trump

Every year during the third week of January, people from all across the nation celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King.

This year, the holiday falls just four days before the inauguration of president-elect Donald Trump. Atlanta native and rapper T.I. shared an open letter to the man who will become the country's 45th president of the United States, on MLK day.

In a video post that has been shared more than 15,000 times, T.I. begins by saying "what do you want us to see? Maybe I should take the time to share what many of US would like YOU to see."

T.I. speaks from the prospective of many African-Americans, often using the term "us" and "we" to ask questions and to state some of the issues that have plagued the black community.

"All we've ever wanted was equality and empathy as the historically disenfranchised citizens that we are, in a nation that we've contributed to just as much as anyone else who calls America their home," he said. "Our community's buying power is the strongest of all consumers...yet we are shown repeatedly that our lives don't matter as much as our dollars."

TI closed the letter by asking "when the stage is dark and the lights and cameras are off...Who are you? And more importantly, who do you want to be? Is it the man we heard during your campaign inciting racism...or is it the man we met after the election who said he would be a president for all people."

What do you think of T.I.'s letter to Trump? Did he raise valid questions in his letter?

