Atlanta Remembers Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

It's the 49th annual Martin Luther King Jr. commemorative service. There were songs of praise and powerful words shared about Dr. King. His daughter Bernice King even spoke to the crowd of more than two thousand people.

"But don't forget to pray together children because you will get weary and one day we'll all be able to join Dr. King and say free at last free at last thank god all mighty we are all free at last," Dr. Bernice King said.

Although Monday was about commemorating Dr. King, just about every speaker that took the pulpit took a moment to criticize president-elect Donald Trump for his twitter rant against Congressman John Lewis. Ebenezer Baptist Church Pastor Raphael Warnock had this to say.

"John Lewis, the hero of Bloody Sunday and the conscience of the Congress and anybody who suggest John Lewis is all talk and no action needs a basic lesson in American history," Rev. Raphael Warnock said.

"The City of Atlanta has four presidential medal of freedom winners," Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed said. "Congressman John Lewis, ambassador Andrew Young, Martin Luther King, Hank Aaron, Dr. Joseph Lowery, I think the city of Atlanta has given to the United States of America and made America great so what's your problem with the city of Atlanta," Reed added.

It was a message those in the audience heard loud and clear.

"It is a great call for our generation to rise up and that was the theme overwhelmingly that we are now at a time where love is what will trump all that we are coming into what king said 50 years ago," service attendee Danielle Lyn said.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.