Driver charged after fatal accident in Marietta

Police say a driver has been charged following a fatal accident in Marietta.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. on Jan. 14 on Barrett Parkway between Stilesboro Road and Burnt Hickory Road.

Police say 19-year-old David Richardson was driving southbound on Barrett Parkway when he was hit head-on by 57-year-old Tulia Eustache.

Richardson died at the scene, according to authorities.

Police say Eustache was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Eustache has been charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, according to authorities.

Police say 44-year-old Melanie Duncan was driving behind Richardson and hit him from behind after the first collision, although authorities did not provide information on Duncan's condition.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.